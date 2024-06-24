Bhupinder Singh Hooda promises Rs 25 lakh health cover, Rs 6K old age pension

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 23

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today announced that free treatment up to Rs 25 lakh would be provided to the people of the state when the Congress government came to power.

He said the scheme was implemented by the Congress in Rajasthan, and would be implemented in Haryana, when the Congress formed the government.

Addressing a workers’ meeting to thank them for the Congress’ victory from the Ambala Lok Sabha seat, Hooda said no poor person would have to beg for money. In case of any serious illness in the family, neither will any poor person have to take a loan for treatment nor will he have to sell his house or land. “The Congress government will take the responsibility of his treatment. The Congress had implemented this scheme when it was in power in Rajasthan and it will be implemented in Haryana too,” the former Chief Minister said.

“When the Congress forms the government in the state, every elderly person will be given a pension of Rs 6,000, old pension scheme for employees will be restored, a gas cylinder will be provided for Rs 500 and 300 units of electricity will be for free. Also, to curb unemployment, permanent recruitments will be done on the basis of merit as per qualifications for 2 lakh vacant posts in government departments of the state. Clean recruitment and papers will be ensured by getting rid of paper leak and recruitment mafia,” he added.

State Congress president Chaudhary Udai Bhan, newly elected MP Varun Chaudhary and others were also present.

Hooda and Udai Bhan assured the people that Chaudhary would raise the issues of Panchkula with the same strength in the Lok Sabha as he raised the matters of the Mulana Assembly constituency in the Vidhan Sabha.

