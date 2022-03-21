Bid to loot bank in Barwala

Bid to loot bank in Barwala

Photo for representation only.

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 20

Unidentified robbers made a futile attempt to loot the Alipur branch of a bank in the Barwala industrial area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Anand Pal, the branch manager, told the police that when they reached the bank the next day after Holi, a holiday, they found the rear side window of the branch broken.

According to the police, unidentified persons entered the bank, but failed to break the lockers and fled.

After bank officials alerted the police about the incident, teams of the detective staff and the crime branch of the local police reached the spot.

The police said they were examining CCTV footage from surveillance cameras to nab the suspects.

A case in this regard was registered at the Chandimandir police station under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house), 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 511 (attempt to commit an offence) of the IPC.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

2
Punjab

In first order to Punjab police, Bhagwant Mann directs reconstitution of SIT probing Bikram Majithia drug case

3
Punjab

Don't get used to luxuries of staying in Chandigarh; if you don't perform you will be changed: Kejriwal warns Punjab ministers

4
World

Group of Russian elite plans to assassinate Putin by poison, claims Ukraine intelligence

5
Punjab

Manish Tewari urges CM Mann to consult Advocate General on BBMB issue

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann coming of age much to chagrin of AAP bosses in Delhi: Sunil Jhakar

7
Punjab Election

AAP may pick Prof Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, Harbhajan Singh Bhajji

8
Punjab Election

Punjab: 'One MLA, one pension' in the works

9
Trending

Salman Khan declines Rs 20 Crore offer for cameo in Chiranjeevi's Godfather; here’s why

10
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Zelenskyy presses Israel for missile defence help, fighting rages in Mariupol

Don't Miss

View All
‘What a day to be alive’: ‘Anushka apna kutta sambhal’ trends on twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas
Features

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region
Punjab

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

Partition: Women and Cinema
Features

Partition: Women and Cinema

Need for national strategy
Comment the inward eye

Need for national strategy

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma’s fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here’s how the comedian reacted
Entertainment

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma's fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here's how the comedian reacted

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in Kabaddi player's murder
Punjab

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder

Top Stories

Arvind Kejriwal asks MLAs to perform

Arvind Kejriwal asks Punjab MLAs to perform

Says people are watching you | SIT probing Bikram Majithia c...

‘One MLA, one pension’ in the works

Punjab: 'One MLA, one pension' in the works

Govt may do away with pension for every term

AAP may pick Prof Pathak, Raghav Chadha, Harbhajan Singh Bhajji

AAP may pick Prof Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, Harbhajan Singh Bhajji

Justice Jora Singh, Jagmohan Singh Kang are also reportedly ...

IG Sandhu to supervise SIT probing Majithia case

IG Gursharan Singh Sandhu to supervise SIT probing Bikram Majithia case

Four-member team will be headed by AIG Dr Rahul S | Other te...

Soon, lodging facility for tourists at Madhogarh, Mahendragarh forts

Soon, lodging facility for tourists at Madhogarh, Mahendragarh forts

Work on hotel at Madhogarh Fort in final stage | Rooms in Ma...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Congress to go ahead with special House meeting

Amritsar: Congress to go ahead with special House meeting

Muchchal villagers in Amritsar district take it upon themselves to curb drug menace

Infamous for addicts, spotlight back on Maqboolpura locality in Amritsar

Minor girl kidnapped, thrown in fields by uncle to teach her father a lesson

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern

Singla in Cabinet , Mansa upbeat; Bathinda residents disappointed

Dr Vijay Singla in Cabinet, Mansa upbeat; Bathinda residents disappointed

Bathinda: 12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Mercury soars, relief unlikely soon: Met

Mercury soars in Chandigarh, relief unlikely soon: Met dept

No written orders, but VIP lane introduced at Chandigarh railway station

Slow uptake of Corbevax, Chandigarh to limit number of jab centres

Record turnout at Chandigarh Golf Club election

Chandigarh: Health Secretary seeks info on transfer policy

Apex court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

Supreme Court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

52 Jamia RCA students clear civil services mains exam

Government job for brother of IB officer Ankit Sharma killed in Delhi riots

CISF nabs 3 passengers at Delhi airport with fake visas for Paris

Kin of riot victim Ankit Sharma gets Delhi government job

Jalandhar: Students shine in CBSE Class-XII Term-I exams

Jalandhar: Students shine in CBSE Class-XII Term-I exams

Teachers welcome AAP's declaration of 25,000 jobs

Jalandhar Central: 'Construction of roads, providing clean water, overall development my priority'

Three brothers booked for abetting suicide

300-kg dry waste collected in special drive in Jalandhar

Gang of robbers busted, 4 held

Gang of robbers busted, 4 held

Rural police to hold cycle rally to Hussainiwala on March 22, 23

NGO members click selfies with garbage dump, send them to MC chief, MLAs, CM

9 farmer unions make appeal for unity in SKM

Three fresh Covid cases in district

Patiala: With summer approaching, doctors, staff feel the heat

Patiala: With summer approaching, doctors, staff feel the heat

Play Talak highlights working woman's sacrifices

Councillor levels graft charges against Patiala MC, Local Govt officials

Two held for raping minor in Samana