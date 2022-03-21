Bid to loot bank in Barwala

Panchkula, March 20
Unidentified robbers made a futile attempt to loot the Alipur branch of a bank in the Barwala industrial area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.
Anand Pal, the branch manager, told the police that when they reached the bank the next day after Holi, a holiday, they found the rear side window of the branch broken.
According to the police, unidentified persons entered the bank, but failed to break the lockers and fled.
After bank officials alerted the police about the incident, teams of the detective staff and the crime branch of the local police reached the spot.
The police said they were examining CCTV footage from surveillance cameras to nab the suspects.
A case in this regard was registered at the Chandimandir police station under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house), 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 511 (attempt to commit an offence) of the IPC.
