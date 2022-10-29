Big cat caught in Morni village

Panchkula, October 28
Officials of the Forest Department managed to catch a leopard at Rattewali village of the Morni area this morning.
According to information, residents had been noticing the movement of a leopard in the village for the past few days. They had informed forest officials, who reached the village and launched a search operation to catch the feline. However, they could not spot the animal following which traps were laid.
Today, people found the animal trapped in one of the nets. On getting information, officials reached the spot and made the animal unconscious before releasing it in the forest area of the Morni hills.
