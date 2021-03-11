Big relief for Chandigarh Housing Board allottees

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 22

In a big relief to allottees and buyers, properties of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) can now be transferred without removing violations.

According to an order issued by Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB, the board has decided to allow transfer or mutation of built-up units without linking the issues of building violations or misuse, after obtaining an affidavit or indemnity bond that the transferee or purchaser will be responsible for all consequences, actions or penalty with regard to the existing or new building violations or misuses.

It was a long-pending demand of allottees of CHB units as the owners were unable to get the property transferred due to building violations. Garg said now there would not be any inspection of properties in connection with the applications for transfer or mutation. The transfer or mutation applications would be processed on the basis of documents submitted with affidavits or indemnity bonds in the prescribed format.

“The properties where building violations are existing and proceedings are going on, the transfer or mutation will now be allowed,” he said, adding that the person in whose name transfer or mutation was being allowed would step into the shoes of the transferor for the purpose of ongoing proceedings or existing violations and would be liable for the same.

All pending applications with the CHB for transfer or mutation would be allowed after obtaining a fresh affidavit or an indemnity bond, he said. “It is expected that this initiative will speed up the process of transfer or mutation and will bring more transparency in the working of the CHB,” he said. Hundreds of applications pending due to the issue of building violations would now be finalised in the next few weeks and allottees or transferees would come forward for getting the transfer or mutation permission without inspection, he said.

At a meeting on March 8, the Board of Directors had observed that in the Estate Office, transfer of properties was being allowed without linking it with building violations or misuse. After detailed deliberations, it was decided that the process being followed by the Estate Office in such cases should be followed by the CHB.

Welcoming the decision, Chandigarh BJP president Arun Sood said about 65,000 allottees would be benefited by these orders, while about 2,000 such pending applications in the CHB office would be disposed of immediately.

He said non-official directors of the CHB Hitesh Puri and Poonam Sharma took up the issue during the last board meeting on March 8. Hitesh Puri quoted the example of the Estate Office where the transfer is allowed irrespective of violations in the property.

