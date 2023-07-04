 Big respite for two-wheeler buyers in Chandigarh : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • Big respite for two-wheeler buyers in Chandigarh

Big respite for two-wheeler buyers in Chandigarh

65% non-EVs to be registered in 2023 | Revised targets to be sent to Administrator for his nod

Big respite for two-wheeler buyers in Chandigarh

The UT Administration has revised its Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy and reduced the registration target for electric two-wheelers. The target has now been reduced to 35 per cent from the previous 70 per cent to be achieved in 2023-24.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 3

The UT Administration has revised its Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy and reduced the registration target for electric two-wheelers. The target has now been reduced to 35 per cent from the previous 70 per cent to be achieved in 2023-24.

However, the new targets will be achieved in the calendar year instead of the financial year. This means, 65 per cent non-electric two-wheelers can be registered in 2023. However, of 35%, 12.5% electric two-wheelers have already been registered in the city.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of UT Adviser Dharam Pal, in the presence of Mayor Anup Gupta, Home Secretary Nitin Yadav and other officers to review the EV Policy.

The Electric Vehicle Policy-2022 was approved to make Chandigarh a “Model EV City” by achieving one of the highest penetrations of zero-emission vehicles within the policy period of five years. The policy is aimed at mitigating the environmental impact caused by conventional vehicles and establish Chandigarh as a leading “Electric Vehicle City”.

In order to encourage people to switch from conventional vehicles to electric vehicles and reduce their carbon footprint, various targets were set by the Administration, which were further reviewed by the officials today. These proposed targets will be sent to the UT Administrator for a final approval.

After extensive deliberations, new and flexible targets have been proposed under different categories of electric vehicles.

The target for the e-two-wheeler category of vehicles have substantially been relaxed, from the existing 70% to 25% for 2024. In the e-three-wheeler (goods) category, the target has been reduced from 40% to 35% and for the e-four-wheeler goods vehicles category, from 40% to 15%. The target for e-buses has been reduced from 50% to 25% for 2024.

However, no changes have been made to the existing target for e-commercial cars, as the 20% target for 2023 has already been achieved.

With regard to e-personal cars, the double target of registration of 20% electric cars has been achieved for 2023, surpassing the original goal of 10%. The revised targets have been slightly increased by 5% to 25% for 2024.

The existing cap of Rs 20 lakh on ex-showroom prices of e-four-wheelers will be removed, but the cap on incentives (Rs 1.5 lakh) will remain unchanged as proposed in the policy. It has also been decided that from now on, all government departments/local bodies will only purchase electric vehicles, with prior approvals in case of any exceptions. The subsidy for e-bicycles has been increased from 25% of the cost, capped at Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000.

Further, the installation of 53 charging stations at multiple locations, with a total of 418 charging points will also be done.

These measures have been taken with the aim of encouraging citizens to adopt electric vehicles, reduce their carbon footprint and work towards making Chandigarh a carbon-neutral city.

Mayor Anup Gupta, who strongly opposed the EV Policy in its present form, said, “How could we enforce the registration of only EVs in the city when 5 lakh vehicles from outside enter and exit the city daily? If the registration of petrol vehicles is stopped in Chandigarh, people can register their vehicles in Mohali and Panchkula and it will be a major revenue loss for the city and people will also shift their business to the neighbouring states.” Earlier, the Administration had decided to stop the registration of non-electric two-wheelers on achieving the target of 6,202 in 2023-24 financial year. Up to June 28, 5,500 non-electric two-wheelers had been registered in the city and the target was likely to be achieved by the end of this week, which was 30% as per the EV Policy.

Cap on ex-showroom prices of e-4-wheelers to go

The existing cap of Rs 20 lakh on ex-showroom prices of e-four-wheelers will be removed, but the cap on incentives (Rs 1.5 lakh) will remain unchanged as proposed in the policy.

Subsidy on electric bicycles up

The subsidy for electric bicycles has been increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000

Charging infra

The installation of 53 charging stations at multiple locations, with a total of 418 charging points will also be done.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Comment

The super-rich have taken it all away from others

2
Delhi

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

3
Comment

There can be no place for bigamy in Uniform Civil Code

4
Comment

PM Modi’s France visit critical for Indian Navy

5
World

Canada's first turbaned police officer Baltej Singh Dhillon appointed Chair of WorkSafeBC Board of Directors

6
Himachal

Tug of war over Chandigarh intensifies between Himachal, Punjab

7
Punjab

Will file defamation case against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann: Congress leader Sukhjinder Randhawa

8
Comment

Let Goa be, for everyone’s sake

9
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Manipur needs a political solution

10
Nation

Sharad Pawar denies blessing Ajit revolt, sacks Praful Patel, Tatkare; displays show of strength post-split

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

Sacking spree in NCP to wrest control

Sacking spree in NCP to wrest control

Sharad expels MPs Praful, Tatkare | Ajit axes state chief, s...

SC asks Manipur to submit fresh status report on violence

SC asks Manipur to submit fresh status report on violence

Situation improving, court told | Next hearing on July 10

Modi to host virtual SCO summit today

Modi to host virtual SCO summit today

Iran to be accepted as ninth member

Ties will be hit: EAM on Khalistan posters targeting envoys in Canada

Ties will be hit: EAM on Khalistan posters targeting envoys in Canada

‘Charges serious’: HC denies bail to Sisodia

‘Charges serious’: HC denies bail to Sisodia


Cities

View All

PCCTU slams govt as salary of college teachers not released

PCCTU slams govt as salary of college teachers not released

Farmers protest proposal to rename health facilities

Tanki Wali park at Friends Colony needs infra overhaul

Dangling wires mar beauty of Dashmesh Ave, Shamsher Nagar

Eating joint owner shot at, hospitalised

Two gangsters arrested after encounter in Talwandi Sabo

Two gangsters arrested after encounter in Talwandi Sabo

MC fresh effort to curb polythene menace at Apni Mandis

Chandigarh MC fresh effort to curb polythene menace at Apni Mandis

85% quota for Chandigarh students in govt schools due to limited seats: Punjab and Haryana High Court told

Stray Canine Menace: Two attacked by same pack of stray dogs in 2 days at Sector 28, Chandigarh

12 hospitalised after gas leak near Lalru

Zirakpur bus stand — the elephant in the room

Citing irregularities, L-G sacks 400 experts engaged by govt

Citing irregularities, L-G sacks 400 experts engaged by govt

Jaishankar meets ‘Shaheed’ Tikalal Taploo’s kin

RRTS Project: SC questions Delhi Govt’s spending on ads

4 youth stop car to cut cake on road in Noida, arrested

Two women killed as truck rams into auto

Two women killed as truck rams into auto

State of Parks: Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar park in Jalandhar a victim of official apathy, neglect

Land, houses on sale: Kapurthala village bears brunt of foreign dreams

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for making Kali Bein pollution-free by November 27

15 caught stealing power, fined Rs 9 lakh

Industrial investment dips to five-year low in Ludhiana district

Industrial investment dips to five-year low in Ludhiana district

MC soft-pedalling on illegal constructions in Ludhiana: Audit

Ludhiana civic body yet to contain dog bite incidents in city areas

Monsoon season: Ludhiana MC sets up 24x7 flood control room

Three armed miscreants target morning walker, loot money after assault

Bishan Nagar tubewell yet to be made operational

Bishan Nagar tubewell in Patiala yet to be made operational

3 youths arrested with stolen two-wheelers in Patiala

Fatehgarh Sahib residents sensitised to dengue