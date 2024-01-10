Big win for Chandigarh boys in cricket

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 9

Chandigarh boys registered an innings and 200-run over hosts Tripura during the Col CK Nayudu Trophy match in Agartala. The local bowlers bowled out Tripura at 59 in the second innings. Trailing by 213 runs, the Tripura lads resumed with their overnight total of 46/7 and bundled out 59.

Earlier, after declaring their first innings at 390/9, the Chandigarh bowlers bundled out the hosts at 131. Neel (3/13) and Amit Shukla (3/25) shared most of the wickets, while Arjun Azad (2/14), Mohammed Ashad (1/27), and Chirag Dhindsa (1/11) also picked wickets. Amil Ali (33 off 60 balls, with three boundaries and one six), skipper Sentu Sarkar (29 off 86 balls, with five boundaries) and Indrajit Debnath (23) were the main run scorers for the side. Tripura worries continued, as the side was bowled out at 59 after being forced to follow on. Once again, the Chandigarh bowlers proved fatal for the hosts, as Azad (3/7), Ashad (2/11) and Neel (2/9) picked maximum wickets. Nishunk Birla (1/18) and Shukla (1/9) also claimed a wicket each. Riaz Uddain (19) and Arman Hossain (16) were the two main contributors to the total. Chandigarh will play its second match of the tournament against hosts Assam in Guwahati from January 14.

Punjab face defeat

Meanwhile, in the Ranji Trophy match, hosts Karnataka defeated Punjab by seven wickets at the KSCA Stadium. After a dismal show in the first innings, Punjab lads responded well in the second innings. The side had scored 152 in the first innings, and in reply, the hosts posted 514 to take a 362-run lead. In the second innings, Punjab replied with a 413 total to set a 51-run target for the hosts. Karnataka won the match in 17 overs with the help of Samarth R and S Sharath, as the duo contributed 21 runs each. In Chandigarh, the hosts managed to bag one point against Railways, who bagged three on the basis of the first-innings lead. Kunal Mahajan (43 off 106 balls) and Arpit Singh (22 off 46 balls) helped the side draw the match.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket