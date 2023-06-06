Bihar man dies in hit-&-run at Ambala

Ambala, June 5
A man was killed after a speeding vehicle hit and dragged him on the NH44 here on Sunday night.
The deceased was identified as Nitish Kumar, a resident Bihar.
Anjesh Kumar, who belongs to Bihar and is presently living in Ambala, stated that he, along with his brother Nitish Kumar, was waiting for a vehicle near the Mohra flyover when a speeding vehicle, bearing a Chandigarh registration number and going toward Ambala Cantonment, hit Nitish and dragged him to some distance. He died on the spot while the driver of the vehicle sped away.
A case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC was registered at the Parao police station in Ambala on Monday.
Investigating Officer Mahavir Singh said the body was handed over to the victim’s family after post-mortem. Efforts were on to trace the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run, he added.
