Bihar man held for stabbing vendor to death

Mohali, August 16
The police have arrested a Bihar native, Kapil Paswan, for allegedly stabbing a vegetable vendor, Dalip Kumar, from Farrukhabad, UP, to death in Balongi on the night of August 13. The police said the knife used in the crime had been recovered.
Deepak Kumar, brother of the deceased, said Dalip was selling vegetables at night when a masked man stabbed him in the stomach. Meanwhile, the suspect was produced before the court that sent him to three-day police remand.
The police said Kapil wanted to marry the sister-in-law of the deceased and suspected that Dalip had illicit relations with her. It came to light that she was planning to shift to Delhi, which enraged Kapil.
