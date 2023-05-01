Bihar native nabbed for theft at godown

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 30

The detective staff of the Panchkula police arrested a person involved in a theft at a godown of a scrap dealer in Madawala village.

The suspect has been identified as Mitlesh Kumar Sawhney, a native of Rampur village, Bihar.

A police spokesman said Vikas Gupta, a resident of Baddi in HP, in his complaint lodged on January 26, had stated that he was a scrap dealer and had a godown in Madawala. He said he went home after locking the godown on January 25. The next morning, he found the window of the godown broken and a battery and copper wire missing from the office.

A case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC had been registered against an unidentified person. The matter was transferred to the detective staff, which after investigation, arrested the suspect on April 29 and produced him in a court. The suspect was remanded in police custody.