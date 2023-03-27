Bihar Regiment officers organise get-together

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 26

Officers of the Bihar Regiment held a get-together for its serving and veteran officers at Chandi Mandir today, which was attended by a large number of officers, their families and next of kin of martyrs from the Tricity, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

Highly decorated infantry The regiment has been awarded three Ashok Chakras, three Maha Vir Chakras, 18 Kirti Chakras, battle honour ‘Batalik’ and theatre honours ‘East Pakistan’ and ‘Kargil’.

Lt Gen KS Mann and Maj Gen DP Singh were among the decorated veterans present on the occasion. Savita Rana, widow of posthumous Ashok Chakra recipient Lt Col SS Rana, also graced the occasion.

Lt Gen Mann recounted the achievements of the regiment during the past year. He appreciated the sacrifices and gallantry of veterans which has brought the regiment to the pinnacle on which it stands today.

Raised in 1941, the regiment is one of the most highly decorated infantry regiments. post-independence.

The regiment has been awarded three Ashok Chakras, three Maha Vir Chakras, 18 Kirti Chakras, battle honour ‘Batalik’ and theatre honours ‘East Pakistan’ and ‘Kargil’.

In the recent past, troops of the 16th Battalion of the regiment, under the leadership of late Col B Santosh Babu, had repulsed the Chinese transgressions at Galwan in Eastern Ladakh.