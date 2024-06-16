Bike rally to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas flagged off

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 15

To pay tributes to soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1999 Kargil conflict, the Dras Thunder Motorcycle Rally was flagged off on its next leg from the Veer Smriti war memorial in Chandimandir today.

The rally will cover a distance of 1,029 km via Pathankot, Palampur, Nagrota and Srinagar before culminating at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras to commemorate the Rajat Jayanti of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The team comprises Indian Army personnel, war veterans of Operation Vijay, next of kin of bravehearts and Dras locals. Besides paying homage to war heroes, the rally seeks to inspire young generation through motivational talks planned enroute at Jalandhar and Jammu. The team will also meet gallantry award winners, veterans and war widows during their journey.

