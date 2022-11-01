Bike rider hit by truck, dies

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi: A 25-year-old biker was killed after being hit by a truck at Bhankharpur traffic lights on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway. Neeraj, a resident of Guru Nanak Colony, was employed in a private firm in Sector 6, Panchkula. He was returning home around 1.30 am when the mishap occurred. The police have handed over the body to kin after postmortem. TNS

Youth killed in accident

Mohali: A 21-year-old youth was killed and another injured in an accident near Guru Asra Trust in Sector 78 on Monday. The victim has been identified as Mohammad Jai War (21). A case has been registered. TNS

Three boxers in semifinals

Chandigarh: Three local pugilists won their respective quarterfinal bouts in the 5th Junior Girls’ National Boxing Championship in Imphal. Nidhi defeated Vaishnavi Sen in the second round after the bout was stopped by the referee. Sanya overpowered Purba Palu by 4-1. Yashvi also recorded a 4-1 win over Punjab’s Kashish Sharma. TNS

Pulkit shines with bat

Chandigarh: A fine unbeaten century by Pulkit Rana (110 off 80 balls) helped St Joseph’s Cricket Nursery defeat DAV School by 156 runs in the 1st Gursagar Cricket Cup. Batting first, the St Joseph’s lads posted 257/3 in 30 overs. Rana’s innings was supported by Sahil Kumar (79), Adhiraj Kurl (23) and Gurinder (16). The DAV team posted 101 runs before getting allout in 26.4 overs. Rajya R Vardhan (22) and Ayaan (17) were the main scorers. Baljeet Singh claimed three wickets while Abir Masih took two for the bowling side.

