Bike, SUV collide; pillion rider dies in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali: A pillion rider was killed and the motorcyclist injured when the bike they were riding collided with an SUV near the Sector 79-80 light point on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as a resident of Sohana, Mukesh Kumar, aged 25, and the injured as Shiv Kumar, aged 24. The SUV was being driven by Devinder Singh Dosanjh, aged 47, a resident of Sector 90 . The injured was admitted to the GMSH-16. A case has been registered at the Sohana police station. Investigating officer Satpal Singh said, “The pillion rider died while the driver was injured. The victims hailed from Uttar Pradesh.” TNS

Megha does city proud

Chandigarh: Megha Tayal has made the city proud by clearing the second level of the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE), 2021. She has been selected from amongst 10,000 candidates, who were shortlisted after the first level of the examination that was conducted earlier. Around 2,000 candidates have been selected from the second level of the examination. TNS

Vaibhav, Aditya bring laurels

Chandigarh: Vaibhav Mittal and Master Aditya Chauhan, a national-level tennis player & school sports captain, showcased their teamwork in the grand finale of the Fit India State Round Quiz. The team bagged second position. Vaibhav bagged first rank in the preliminary round. A cash prize has been announced for both winners. TNS

Blood donation camp at college

Chandigarh: A blood donation camp was organised at Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26, here. It was organised under the aegis of the NSS unit of the college in collaboration with Ehsaas - Red Ribbon Club of the college. TNS

Over 70 attend national webinar

Chandigarh: The Institute of Forensic Science and Criminology, Panjab University, organised a one-day national webinar on ‘Emerging Trends in Document Forgeries’. Chairperson Dr Vishal Sharma hosted the webinar. Over 70 delegates, including scientists from forensic labs, faculty, students and research scholars from various universities, participated in the webinar. TNS

Cultural extravaganza

Chandigarh: Punjabi singer Ali Brothers and Kashmiri artist Umer Nazir enthralled students of Aryans Group of Colleges during the 15th cultural extravaganza, “Roshaan”. Rakesh Agrawal, Inspector General, Punjab Police, was the chief guest. Dr Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group, presided over the event. Students and alumni of the Aryans Group attended the function. TNS

Badminton coach felicitated

UT Adviser Dharam Pal honours Surinder Mahajan during a function.

Chandigarh: UT Adviser Dharam Pal honoured Surinder Mahajan, local badminton coach and secretary, Chandigarh Badminton Association, during a function. Mahajan, who has been working with the UT Sports Department, was recently appointed the manager of the Indian Senior Masters World Championships, held in Spain. Earlier, he had accompanied junior Indian team, which participated in the Junior Asian Badminton Championship in China (2019), and has the credit to accompany the Indian team at various Asian, Commonwealth, World Games and championships. He had also worked with the likes of PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap and other international players. TNS

Man held with 10 beer boxes

Panchkula: A man was arrested with 120 bottles of beer at the Mansa Devi Complex in Sector 5 here on Friday. The suspect was identified as Manish Rai, a resident of Darbhanga in Bihar currently residing in the Industrial Area, Phase I. On a tip-off, the police laid a naka and noticed a car approaching the naka. The driver suddenly stopping the car and tried to run away. However, he was nabbed. The police recovered 10 boxes with 12 bottles each of Bira Boom from the car. TNS

Mani Majra man held with pistol

Chandigarh: A 33-year-old resident of New Indira Colony, Mani Majra, was arrested a country-made pistol and two live rounds. The suspect was identified a Dharampal, alias Gail. A case has been registered. Dharampal has been arrested in 11 cases. In a case of attempt to murder, he was sentenced to 10 years in jail. Presently, he was out on a parole. TNS

Illegal parking fee, 3 arrested

Chandigarh: The police arrested parking contractors of the Grain Market, Sector 26. A Sector 26 businessman, Amit Kumar Bansal, reported that parking contractors Mohammad Idrish Khan, Jahid Sikander, Amir, their manager Mandeep, officials of the Market Committee and others were charging entry fee to the Grain Market and parking fee for parking slots/area not allotted to them. The police said they had arrested Amir, Jahid and Mandeep Singh, all resident of BDC. TNS

Four nailed with stolen phones

Chandigarh: The police have arrested four persons involved in thefts at two mobile phone shops in Sector 36 and 37. Fifty phones worth Rs26 lakh have been recovered from them. The suspects were identified as Dadu Majra residents Baljit Singh, alias Vicky, and Bishal Kumar, 18, and Sector 38 residents Ranjit Singh, alias Sunny, 25, and Ajay, alias Mr Bean, 19.