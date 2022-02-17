Biker crashes into crane, dies

Panchkula, February 16
A 38-year-old man from Barwala died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a JCB crane last evening on the Raipur Rani-Morni road.
The deceased has been identified as Jasbir Singh, a resident of Ganeshpur village.
The incident took place around 9 pm near Parwala village, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Raipur Rani police station.
According to the police, after the accident, the victim was taken to the CHC, Raipur Rani, where doctors declared him brought dead.
The police have booked the unidentified operator of the crane under Sections 283 and 304-A of the IPC. The complainant, Mohan Lal, alleged that indicators of the crane were switched off due to which the deceased failed to spot the vehicle on the road and collided with it. —
