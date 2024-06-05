Biker dies after cab driver hits him with rod

Mohali, June 4
An enraged taxi driver hit a bike from the rear and then hit the victim with a rod, leaving him dead on the Kharar flyover on Tuesday around 2am.
Victim Jatinder Singh, 26, staying in a PG in Balongi, was rushed to a hospital with head injuries, where doctors declared him brought dead. On the statement of pillion rider Kuljit Kaur, the police arrested cab driver Jatinderpal Singh for murder at the Balongi police station today.
According to the statement, victim Jatinder had objected to Jatinderpal’s assault on a girl near an eatery at Nijjher chowk, Kharar. A scuffle ensued between the two but some passersby settled the matter after which the victim and the pillion rider left the place on their bike. When they reached the flyover near VR Mall, the accused, who was following them, hit the bike from the rear. Both riders fell on the road after which the accused took out a rod and hit Jatinder on his head before fleeing the spot. “The victim was rushed to Phase VI Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, Balongi SHO Sumit Mor said.
