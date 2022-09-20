Biker dies in hit-and-run in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: In a case of hit-and-run, a motorcyclist died while the pillion rider was left injured after an unidentified car hit their bike. The complainant, Birjinder Kumar, stated that the motorcycle driven by his friend Manish, the deceased, was hit by a car near the Rally Ground, Sector 25, on Saturday night. Manish and the pillion rider, named Mandeep of New Indra Colony, Mani Majra, sustained injuries and were admitted to the GMSH in Sector 16. Mandeep was later referred to the PGI where he succumbed to his injuries. A case has been registered at the Sector 11 police station. TNS

23-year-old woman dies by suicide

Chandigarh: A 23-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide at her house in Khuda Ali Sher. The victim, identified as Gurpreet Kaur, was found hanging following which cops were informed and she was rushed to Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16 where doctors declared her brought dead. The police said the victim was married to Kulwant Singh around five and a half years ago. The spot was videogrpahed by the police. Meanwhile, an inquest proceeding has been initiated by cops at the Sector 11 police station. TNS

Nitin shines at squash meet

Panchkula: Nitin Sethi won the Rowth Autos Cup Squash Tournament, which concluded on Monday. A total of 20 squash players participated in the tournament. Sethi won in an open category and Sanjay Dahuja lifted the trophy in the 50+ age category. TNS

City pugilist wins gold

Chandigarh: Local boxer Ravina, a student of Guru Gobind Singh for Women, Sector 26, won a gold medal in the international boxing tournament, “Golden Gloves of Vojvodina”, held in Serbia. She claimed the medal in the 63-kg category. She was also awarded the ‘Best Boxer’ in the tournament. She will also be representing the country in the Youth World Championship to be held in Spain this year. Her recent achievements of the year included a gold medal in the 63-kg category of the Youth Asian Boxing Championship held in Jordan. She also won a gold medal in the 5th Youth National Boxing Championship held in Chennai. She is training under coaches Rajesh and Vishavjit.