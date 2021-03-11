Biker dies in hit-and-run in Lalru

Lalru, April 30
A 50-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a vehicle on the Lalru-Handesra road at Malakpur village on Friday night. Pooran Chand of Jola Kalan was returning from work when a speeding vehicle hit him and fled the spot. The police have registered a case.
Labourer dies of snakebite
Lalru: A 30-year-old man died of snakebite while cutting trees near Ballopur village. The deceased, identified as Bhoop Singh, was a migrant labour. He was rushed to the GMCH-32 where he died during treatment.
Tribune Shorts
