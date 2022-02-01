Biker hit by tractor, dies

Zirakpur: A 50-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a tractor on the Old Ambala Road on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Chinta Ram, a resident of Dhakoli, who was employed in a private firm. The victim died on the spot. The tractor driver fled the spot after the accident. On a statement of the deceased’s son, the police have registered a case under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427 of the IPC at the Dhakoli police station. TNS
4 arrested for carjacking
Mohali: The police have arrested four suspects in a carjacking case in which an SUV was taken away forcibly at knifepoint from a Chandigarh industrialist, Ravi Sharma, on the Siswan-Baddi road near Siswan on January 8. The suspects have been identified as Barotiwala residents Gurmel Singh and Rohit, Pinjore resident Abdul and Bakshiwala resident Rafique. A case has been registered in the Mullanpur police station. The police are yet to recover the vehicle.
Tribune Shorts
