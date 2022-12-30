Biker killed in crash with car at Mullanpur

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 29

One person was killed and another injured when a rashly driven car hit their motorcycle from the rear near the Air Force Station at Mullanpur here on Tuesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Dhanas in Chandigarh, and injured as Rakesh Kumar.

In his complaint to the police, Rakesh Kumar said he and his partner Sanjay Kumar worked as painters. He said on Tuesday evening, they were going on a bike to Eco City for some work when near the Air Force Station a speeding car coming from the Majri side and going towards the Chandigarh side hit their motorcycle. He and his companion were injured in the accident.

The car driver had got Sanjay Kumar, who was seriously injured, admitted to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital in Sector 16, Chandigarh, where doctors declared him brought dead. On learning about the victim’s death, the car driver escaped from the hospital.

The police have registered a case against the unidentified car driver and launched a manhunt for him on the basis of the registration number of his car.