Biker killed in Dera Bassi

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, May 24

A 27-year-old motorcyclist died after being hit by a truck near Bhushan Steel here on Friday.

The biker, identified as Navjot Singh, a resident of Dhire Majra, Lalru, was going to the factory for work around 5 pm when a truck coming from the village side hit him. The truck driver fled the spot, leaving behind the vehicle.

Passersby rushed Navjot to the Dera Bassi hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The police sent the body for post-mortem. The deceased is survived by his wife and child. A case has been registered at the Dera Bassi police station.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dera Bassi