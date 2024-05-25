Biker killed in Dera Bassi

Dera Bassi, May 24
A 27-year-old motorcyclist died after being hit by a truck near Bhushan Steel here on Friday.
The biker, identified as Navjot Singh, a resident of Dhire Majra, Lalru, was going to the factory for work around 5 pm when a truck coming from the village side hit him. The truck driver fled the spot, leaving behind the vehicle.
Passersby rushed Navjot to the Dera Bassi hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.
The police sent the body for post-mortem. The deceased is survived by his wife and child. A case has been registered at the Dera Bassi police station.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jharuwale now drug dealers, vote for Congress too is vote against Punjab: Modi
Says 1984 anti-Sikh rioters were given protection, but his g...
Ahead of PM’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers
Crackdown as farm activists vowed to show black flags to Mod...
PM Modi makes no move to appease farmers during Punjab rallies, talks development
Narendra Modi mentions Capt Amarinder Singh in his speech in...