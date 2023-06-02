 Biker killed, wife hurt in mishap : The Tribune India

BRIEFLY

Biker killed, wife hurt in mishap

Biker killed, wife hurt in mishap

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A biker was killed and his wife injured in a mishap here. The complainant claimed their bike, being ridden by her husband Sandeep Kumar, hit a wrongly parked truck on the road separating Sectors 2 and 11. They were shifted to GMSH-16 where doctors declared Sandeep dead on arrival. A case has been registered at the Sector 3 police station. TNS

Woman loses Rs 55k to online fraud

Chandigarh: A woman lost Rs 55,000 to online fraud. The complainant alleged an unidentified person sent a link on her mobile phone offering a part-time job. The complainant got tricked and was cheated of her money. A case has been registered at the cybercrime police station and an investigation initiated. TNS

Theft at 2 shops in Mani Majra

Chandigarh: Thefts at two shops were reported from Mani Majra. Complainant Maman Sharma reported that unknown persons stole Rs 15,000 in cash, DVR of CCTV cameras and other goods from his shop on the Thakur Dwara road. In the other complaint, Om Parkash Goel stated that unknown person stole Rs 2,500 and some documents from his shop at Govindpura. Separate cases have been registered at the Mani Majra police station. TNS

Mannat finishes 2nd in golf meet

Chandigarh: Local golfer Mannat Brar claimed runners-up position at the IGU Telangana Ladies & Junior Girls Championship, concluded at the Hyderabad Golf Association Golf course. After a poror start with score of 4-par 70, Mannat fired two consecutive rounds of 3-under par to finish four strokes behind the winner Pranavi Urs of Mysore. TNS

Sports kits distributed

Chandigarh: The Competent Foundation, headed by politician and philanthropist Sanjay Tandon, held a sports kits distribution programme at Punjab Raj Bhawan. A total of 10 players, along with their coaches, were presented sports kits by Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit. The kits are meant for baseball, judo, football, handball, softball, gatka and kickboxing.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM's security team declines Centre's Z plus security cover to Bhagwant Mann for Punjab and Delhi areas

2
Trending

Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bikram Majithia, once at loggerheads, share warm hug at all party meeting in Jalandhar

3
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

4
Punjab

Arrested AAP leader appointed Anandpur Sahib market committee chairman

5
Haryana

Affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University possible: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit

6
Nation

Delhi murder: Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR

7
Punjab

Aggrieved by termination of services without inquiry, dismissed Punjab cop Raj Jit Singh moves HC

8
Punjab

Punjab Police nab 3 suspects involved in Rs 40 lakh loot from Sirhind petrol pump employee

9
Haryana

10 sharpshooters of Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang arrested in Gurugram

10
Nation

NCERT drops chapters on Periodic Table, Challenges to Democracy, others from class 10 textbooks

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 dists
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 districts

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of melons
Haryana

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of muskmelons, watermelons

Intense rainfall may continue in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

Cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth
Jalandhar

Kapurthala cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh

Top News

Ex-CJ committee to probe Manipur violence, another panel for peace

Ex-CJ committee to probe Manipur violence, another panel for peace

Shah appeals for surrender of arms, says dialogue only way f...

India, Nepal agree to resolve border dispute

India, Nepal agree to resolve border dispute

PM flags off cargo train from Bihar to Nepal

Khaps to meet Prez over WFI president

Khaps to meet Prez over WFI president

Mahapanchayat in Kurukshetra today to chalk out future cours...

Now, periodic table off Class X syllabi

Now, periodic table off Class X syllabi

2nd science topic to be removed by NCERT after Darwin’s theo...

Rahul: Got maximum penalty for defamation

Rahul: Got maximum penalty for defamation


Cities

View All

2 robbery suspects nabbed following shootout in Kharar

2 robbery suspects nabbed following shootout in Kharar

Panel to hear out councillors today

EV Policy to be reviewed, says Chandigarh Adviser

Purohit hits back at Bansal over UT funds

Adviser launches work on UT’s 1st green corridor along N-Choe

If excise policy was so good, why was it withdrawn, Delhi HC asks Sisodia

If excise policy was so good, why was it withdrawn, Delhi HC asks Sisodia

Delhi records coldest May in 36 years: IMD

Pragati Maidan slum cluster demolished

In Cabinet rejig, Atishi gets Public Relations Dept

Delhi begins 15-day assessment drive to introduce ‘mohalla buses’

Eye on MC polls, AAP initiates new projects, rejigs portfolios

Eye on MC polls, AAP initiates new projects, rejigs portfolios

SKM demands action against WFI president, holds protest

On the run for 4 years, PO lands in police net

Lawyer killed as car falls into Shah Canal