Biker killed, wife hurt in mishap

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A biker was killed and his wife injured in a mishap here. The complainant claimed their bike, being ridden by her husband Sandeep Kumar, hit a wrongly parked truck on the road separating Sectors 2 and 11. They were shifted to GMSH-16 where doctors declared Sandeep dead on arrival. A case has been registered at the Sector 3 police station. TNS

Woman loses Rs 55k to online fraud

Chandigarh: A woman lost Rs 55,000 to online fraud. The complainant alleged an unidentified person sent a link on her mobile phone offering a part-time job. The complainant got tricked and was cheated of her money. A case has been registered at the cybercrime police station and an investigation initiated. TNS

Theft at 2 shops in Mani Majra

Chandigarh: Thefts at two shops were reported from Mani Majra. Complainant Maman Sharma reported that unknown persons stole Rs 15,000 in cash, DVR of CCTV cameras and other goods from his shop on the Thakur Dwara road. In the other complaint, Om Parkash Goel stated that unknown person stole Rs 2,500 and some documents from his shop at Govindpura. Separate cases have been registered at the Mani Majra police station. TNS

Mannat finishes 2nd in golf meet

Chandigarh: Local golfer Mannat Brar claimed runners-up position at the IGU Telangana Ladies & Junior Girls Championship, concluded at the Hyderabad Golf Association Golf course. After a poror start with score of 4-par 70, Mannat fired two consecutive rounds of 3-under par to finish four strokes behind the winner Pranavi Urs of Mysore. TNS

Sports kits distributed

Chandigarh: The Competent Foundation, headed by politician and philanthropist Sanjay Tandon, held a sports kits distribution programme at Punjab Raj Bhawan. A total of 10 players, along with their coaches, were presented sports kits by Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit. The kits are meant for baseball, judo, football, handball, softball, gatka and kickboxing.