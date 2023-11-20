Bikers flee with phone

Mohali, November 19
Two unidentified bike-borne youths snatched the mobile phone of a taxi driver at the Dera Bassi bus stand last evening.
In a complaint to the police, the victim, Darshan Singh of Bhankharpur, stated that the duo came from behind and snatched his phone when he was talking to someone.
The duo fled the spot after snatching the phone.
