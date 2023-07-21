Bins for hazardous, sanitary waste soon

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, July 20

To encourage the segregation of four kinds of waste, the Municipal Corporation is going to add three more bins for sanitary and domestic hazardous waste to its existing door-to-door garbage collection vehicles.

The civic body has invited online bids for a short-term e-tender from firms for the installation of three more compartments on 270 garbage collection vehicles. Companies have been asked to submit their bids within a week, following which the work will be allotted. Of the three additional bins, two will contain hazardous waste and one sanitary trash.

The residents are supposed to throw waste bulbs and tube lights, dead batteries and broken glass in the black bin, and waste sanitary pads in the red box. The civic body had earlier held awareness drives about these two types of garbage.

Blue bins for dry waste such as plastic (must be rinsed if soiled), paper, metal, rubber, thermocol, old mops, dusters, sponges, cosmetics, ceramics, wooden chips, hair and coconut shells, and green bins for wet waste, including vegetables, fruit peels, cooked food, leftovers, egg shells, chicken/fish bones, rotten fruit, tea bags, coffee grounds and leaf plates, are already in use in the city.

According to the MC, the segregated garbage has to be handed over to the door-to-door garbage collectors. Inspectors of the MC will regularly get information from the collectors about the non-segregation of garbage by erring households.

There is a fine of Rs 200 per violation for residential areas and Rs 10,000 per violation for commercial areas. Those not segregating four types of waste - dry, wet, sanitary and domestic hazardous - will be issued challans through water bills.

Throwing horticulture waste in the open will attract a fine ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 500. Those found dumping waste in the back lanes will be slapped a fine of Rs 10,000.

Segregate four kinds of waste

Black bin: Waste bulbs and tube lights, dead batteries and broken glass

Red bin: Waste sanitary pads

Blue bin: Dry waste such as plastic (must be rinsed if soiled), paper, metal, rubber, thermocol, old mops, dusters, sponges, cosmetics, ceramics, wooden chips, hair and coconut shells

Green bin: Wet waste, including vegetables, fruit peels, cooked food, leftovers, egg shells, chicken/fish bones, rotten fruit, tea bags, coffee grounds and leaf plates.

Violators to be fined

There is a fine of Rs 200 per violation for residential areas and Rs 10,000 per violation for commercial areas. Challans will be issued through water bills.