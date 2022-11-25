Biomining of legacy waste begins at Dadu Majra

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 24

Two months after Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit inaugurated the Rs 68-crore legacy waste biomining and land recovery project at the Dadu Majra dump, the work to clear 7.67 lakh metric tonne (MT) of waste started today.

The trial run was being carried out for the past four to five days. The firm has started with bioremediation of 2,000 MT of waste per day.

“We will increase it to 6,000-7,000 MT per day as we will set up more machinery for the work. We will complete the work well before the deadline,” said Shishpal Rana, director, Aakanksha Enterprises, the firm which is undertaking the project here.

Biomining of 7.67 lakh MT of legacy waste dumped over eight acres has to be completed within 43 months. The unprocessed garbage of the city is thrown here as the processing plant right across the road in Sector 25 is not working to its optimum capacity.

At present, the clearance of waste in the first part of the Dadu Majra dumping site is underway.

#banwarilal purohit