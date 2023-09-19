 Biomining on, waste only on 7 acres now : The Tribune India

Biomining on, waste only on 7 acres now

Phase II: Dadu Majra to get rid of trash pile by Feb

Biomining on, waste only on 7 acres now

Work underway at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra on Monday. Tribune photo: Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, September 18

Only 7 acres of land is left to be cleared of garbage at the Dadu Majra dump. Of the total 25 acres of the dumping ground, on which work under Phase II of the project is underway, garbage has been removed from 18 acres since November last year. The Rs 68-crore legacy waste biomining and land recovery project to process 7.67 lakh metric tonne (MT) of garbage kicked off in November.

Earlier, 5 lakh MT of legacy waste lying on 20 acres of the dumping ground was biomined. The entire 45-acre ground will be cleared of the garbage. A new waste processing plant will be established on one part of the ground, while the other part will be developed as a green area.

No fresh garbage to be dumped

The dumping site will be cleared of garbage by January-February next year. Thereafter, no fresh waste will be dumped there. — Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner

Shishpal Rana, director, Aakanksha Enterprises, the firm which is undertaking the project, said, “About 65 per cent biomining work has been completed. Of 25 acres, garbage is left on only 7 acres. Though, we were given a 43-month deadline to complete the project, we are going to clear it well before that. We will rid the site of garbage by February next year.”

Municipal Corporation Commissioner-cum-Chandigarh Smart City Limited Chief Executive Officer Anindita Mitra said, “The dumping site will be cleared of garbage by January-February next year. Thereafter, no fresh waste will be dumped there.”

The mountain of garbage at the dumping ground has been a big issue during MC as well as Lok Sabha polls.

The ruling BJP leaders said they would make a garbage-free dumping ground a major poll plank during the coming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Meanwhile, plans are afoot to set up new waste processing plant on 20 acres at Phase I of the Dadu Majra dump, which was recently reclaimed through bioremediation. Earlier, councillors of AAP and the Congress had demanded shifting the plant to some other place, but it was not entertained. The existing plant is situated across the road in Sector 25.

India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
Diaspora

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager
Trending

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager

