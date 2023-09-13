Bioremediation plant inaugurated in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 12

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today inaugurated a bioremediation plant in Sector 23 here.

Waste strewn across Sector 23 will be disposed of within a period of about six months at the newly opened plant.

“The installation of the plant would solve the problems of nearby residents,” Gupta. “A Rs 20.4-crore contract had been signed for the project through which about 30 lakh metric tonnes of waste would be disposed of.”

He noted that PM Narendra Modi had launched a cleanliness campaign — under which special programmes were organised — soon after the Bharatiya Janata Party had come to power in 2014.

Gupta said areas across the Ghaggar had witnessed unprecedented development in the past nine years. He added that 20 per cent of the seats at the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Sector 23, have been reserved for students hailing from Haryana.

Gupta pointed out that the construction of a multi-featured park was under way in Sector 24. Besides, he said that a herbal park that had been ravaged by the rains is being redeveloped.

He said the Ghaggar riverfront would be built at a cost of Rs 700 crore. Besides, Gupta stated that a 250-bed AYUSH hospital is being built in the Mansa Devi area.

He said the civil hospital in Sector 6 has also been upgraded to 500 beds, and now a medical college is also being constructed in it.

The Speaker shared that the Municipal Corporation (MC) has decided to maintain the CCTV cameras installed in the city.

Municipal Corporation Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, Commissioner Sachin Gupta and Joint Commissioner Richa Rathi were also present on the occasion.

#Gian Chand Gupta #Panchkula