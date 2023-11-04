‘Birbal’ to answer queries on MC, Smart City services

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 3

With an aim to provide efficient and user-friendly services to citizens, Chandigarh Smart City Ltd (CSCL) has started a chatbot, named Birbal.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra, who is also the CEO, CSCL, formally launched the initiative that promises transforming the citizen-centric services.

The CEO said Birbal, the interactive chat-based interface, merged all major citizen services provided by the Chandigarh Administration and the Municipal Corporation into one seamless platform.

Live chat option there too: Mitra In case where the chatbot cannot address a specific query, a live chat option is available for citizens to engage with support operators who would provide accurate information. —Anindita Mitra, CEO, Chandigarh Smart City Limited

“Its primary objective is to provide accurate information and guide citizens towards the appropriate resources. Through Birbal, citizens will have access to comprehensive information about the major services offered by the Administration and the MC, making it a one-stop platform for information dissemination and grievance redressal,” she said.

Citizens can interact with Birbal using keywords, predefined questions and even voice commands. “The chatbot incorporates features such as voice assistance, live agent support and AI-based response updates,” shared Mitra.

She said Birbal enabled citizens to provide suggestions and feedback on services in Chandigarh, fostering continuous improvement and updates. In cases where the chatbot cannot address a specific query, a live chat option was available for citizens to engage with dedicated support operators who would promptly provide accurate information, said Mitra.

The CEO said it was accessible through the official CSCL website and the ImChandigarh mobile app.

“The innovative platform will provide city residents with easy access to information and prompt assistance. Birbal reflects the commitment to leveraging technology for the betterment of City Beautiful and its people,” she added.