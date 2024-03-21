Bird feeders installed

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Chd
The principal of the college, Navjot Kaur, faculty members and SGGSC-Eco Scouts installed bird feeders and water bowls in Guru Nanak Sacred Forest: A Mini Urban Forest with Native Species and Barah Maha Garden of Biodiversity, established on campus to commemorate World Sparrow Day.
Sri Sukhmani Group of Institutions
The annual techno-cultural festival LAMHE commenced today. The inauguration ceremony featured a range of activities, including performances, musical recitals, theatrical presentations, technical events, and web page design, among others.
MCM DAV College, Chandigarh
A two-day international conference, ‘The Soul in Symphony: Journey of Happiness through Self Actualization and Self Realisation’ began at MCM DAV College for Women. The keynote address on the topic ‘Harmonising Happiness: Integrating Gross National Happiness with Self-Actualization’ was delivered by the director of Shoolini University, Solan, Samdu Chetri.
Panjab University, Chandigarh
A seminar, ‘Education-2023: A Paradigm Shift towards Excellence in School Education’ was inaugurated at the Government College of Education, Sector 20. Principal Sapna Nanda introduced the theme of the seminar with an emphasis on equitable and accessible education for all, enhancing life skills.
