Birla scalps 8, helps Chandigarh get 261-run lead

Chandigarh, December 11

Nishunk Birla claimed an eight-wicket haul (8/20) to help host Chandigarh to a comfortable 261-run lead over Vidarbha during a Cooch Behar Trophy match held at Sector 16 Cricket Stadium.

Vidarbha, who were set out to chase the target of 365, struggled from the very beginning. Birla demolished the top order — Aditya Ahuja (22), Aniket Askar (29), Shree Choudhary (5), Zubairuddin (5) — and pushed Vidarbha on the back foot at 77/5. Vidarbha failed to recover from the fall of top order and collapsed for 103. Birla’s effort was supported by Nikhil (1/20) and Anmol Sharma (1/38).

