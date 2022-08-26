Chandigarh: Lawrence Bishnoi gang member held with two pistols, cartridges

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 25

A 22-year-old youth, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has been arrested by the District Crime Cell of the UT police while possessing two country-made pistols and two cartridges.

The suspect, Aman Kumar, a resident of Zirakpur, was arrested at a naka laid near Raipur Kalan village.

The police said they had arrested Karan Sharma in a case of the Arms Act in April. During his interrogation, Karan disclosed that he was an associate of Kali Rajput, alias Kali Shooter, and Deepak, alias Deepu Banur, both active members of the Bishnoi gang.

Deepu, who is an accused in around 20 cases of heinous crime and is already lodged in the jail, was brought on production warrant on August 22.

The police said during interrogation, Deepu disclosed that his henchman, Aman Kumar, was instrumental in delivering illegal weapons on his instructions at various places. Consequently, Aman was arrested while possessing a pistol and two cartridges.

During Aman’s interrogation, the police further recovered another pistol on his disclosure. He was today produced in a court, which sent him to judicial custody.

