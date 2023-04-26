Bishnoi link to 2019 killings, says shooter

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 25

Shooter Deepak Ranga, wanted in two murder cases here, has revealed the killings were carried out on the directions of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Raju Basodi. Deepak has been brought on production warrant by the UT police.

Deepak is also the main accused in the rocket-propelled grenade attack on the Punjab Police headquarters in Mohali, and was arrested by the NIA earlier this year.

The police said Deepak was brought on production warrant from Central Jail, Amritsar, in connection with the murder case of Sonu Shah.

Shah was gunned down by four assailants inside his office at Burail village, Sector 45, on September 28 in 2019. The assailants had pumped 10 bullets into Shah’s body. His two colleagues, who were present at his office, had also suffered bullet wounds.

During police remand, Deepak disclosed Shah was killed on the directions of Bishnoi and Basodi. Deepak along with Rajan, Manjit Mota, Subham Bigni, Abhishek, alias Banti, allegedly committed the murder.

The police said Deepak was also involved in the murder of two college students at a rented accommodation in Sector 15. The accused revealed Basodi told him to eliminate Anshu Nain, who had enmity with his friend. Acting on his directions, Deepak along with Ankit Narwal, Kalu, Sheelu and Amit went to the rented accommodation where Ashu Nain was residing in December 2019. Ashu was not present in the room, but his two friends were shot.

The police said Deepak was further involved in two other killings in Punjab and Maharashtra. “Deepak had killed gangster Rana Kandowalia at a hospital in Amritsar in July 2021. He had also killed Sanjay Biyani in Nanded, Maharashtra, on the directions of terrorist Harvinder Singh Sandhu, alias Rinda,” said a police official.

Deepak is a prime accused in the rocket-propelled grenade attack in Mohali. After the attack, Deepak had fled to Nepal where he got married to a local girl. The NIA nabbed him when he returned to India.

Prime accused in grenade attack case