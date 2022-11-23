Lawrence Bishnoi's aide held with heroin

Chandigarh, November 22
A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has been arrested by the Operation Cell of UT police with 123 gm heroin.
Suspect Amandeep Joshi, alias Rajbir Joshi, a resident of Balongi village in Mohali, was nabbed with the contraband near Dadu Majra village. A case has been registered at the Maloya police station.
The police said Joshi, a proclaimed offender (PO), was in touch with the Bishnoi gang members lodged in various jails. His interrogation revealed he also used to provide food and clothing to the gang members currently in police custody. The police said the suspect had a criminal past and was previously involved in three cases. He was declared a PO by a Kharar court in one of the cases.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Latest CCTV footage shows Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain having lavish meal at Tihar jail
Jail sources say Jain has gained 8 kg while in jail, contrar...
Another man arrested in connection with recovery of explosives in Mizoram: NIA
Lalringsanga (54) was arrested on November 21 from Aizawl in...
Nepal polls: PM Deuba wins from Dadeldhura; Nepali Congress ahead in election tally
Deuba secures 25,534 votes against his nearest rival Sagar D...
US to extend student loan pause as court battle drags on
The moratorium was slated to expire January 1, a date that B...