Baljinder Singh Bittu re-elected FOSWAC chairman

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 22

Baljinder Singh Bittu was unanimously re-elected as the chairman of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh (FOSWAC) for another term of two years.

The decision was taken in the annual general body meeting of the FOSWAC held at the Community Centre in Sector 19 here today.

The agenda of the meeting was election of the chairman and the executive committee for the next term.

In a resolution adopted with a voice vote, the General House authorised Bittu to constitute his team with a free hand. In the absence of JS Gogia, general secretary, the meeting was conducted by Pardeep Chopra, executive member of the FOSWAC.

Amardeep Singh from Sector 39 appealed to the House to fully support Bittu for another term unanimously.