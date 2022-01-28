Chandigarh bizman duped of Rs 9.99L on pretext of updating KYC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 27

A businessman was allegedly duped of Rs9.99 lakh by a swindler on the pretext of KYC of his bank account.

Hira Lal Mahajan of Sector 21 said on December 28, he received a call on his mobile and the person introduced himself as an executive from the KYC team of HDFC Bank.

He had received a message regarding expiry of the KYC before the call. The suspect then sent a link on the complainant’s mobile. He took three OTPs on the pretext of updating the KYC. In no time, Rs9.99 lakh was transferred from the bank account in three transactions. The matter was reported to the police. Almost a month later, a case has been registered at the Sector 19 police station. —