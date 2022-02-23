Bizman held for stalking woman in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 22

A 54-year-old businessman has been arrested by the UT police for stalking and harassing a woman for several months. The suspect has been identified as Sudeep Singh Sabharwal.

The complainant, who works at a bank in Sector 32, had reported that the suspect was stalking and harassing her for the past around six months.

The police said earlier also in 2020, the victim had lodged a complaint. At that time, the suspect had tendered an apology. The suspect again started staking the victim.

The police registered a case against the suspect under Section 354-D of the IPC at the Sector 34 police station on February 16.

The police said after the registration of the FIR, the suspect started calling the victim’s brother asking him to withdraw the case. The suspect threatened the victim’s brother that he would eliminate him and also throw acid on his sister.

The police then further added Sections 195-A and 506 of the IPC to the case. The suspect was nabbed from Udaipur, Rajasthan, on February 21. The police said the suspect was into mining business in Rajasthan.