BJP aims to scrap quota by changing Constitution, claims Congress leader

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 18

Senior Congress leader and INDIA bloc candidate from Chandigarh Manish Tewari today warned against the BJP’s ‘designs to replace the Constitution’ drafted by Bhimrao Ambedkar as its ultimate aim was to scrap reservations.

Addressing a public meeting in Maloya here today, Tewari pointed out how the BJP leaders like Anant Hegde, Jyoti Mirdha and others had repeatedly said once the BJP got 400 seats, it would change the country’s Constitution.

The senior Congress leader said aversion to Ambedkar’s Constitution was rooted deep in BJP’s DNA. He alleged that not just the modern day leaders of the BJP, but their ideological ancestors had always opposed the Constitution and also disrupted the proceedings of the Constituent Assembly.

Tewari alleged that the BJP did not want democracy but dictatorship and autocracy in the country, trailers of which it had been showing during the past 10 years. He warned against letting the party complete the movie whose script had been drafted long ago at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur.

He warned that if the Constitution was replaced, not just the reservations but all sorts of freedoms would go, which was difficult to imagine right now as people had taken such freedoms for granted because these came so naturally to them, thanks to the Constitution.

Tewari cautioned people not to get misled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s false assurances that the Constitution would not be changed.

Village heads pledge support

About 300 sitting and former sarpanches, panches and lambardars, under the banner of Pendu Sangharsh Committee, today extended support to Tewari. The committee organised a convention in the central hall of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Bhawan of Kendriya Singh Sabha at Sector 28 here today. Representatives of 23 villages in the UT attended the convention.

Committee president Daljit Singh Palsora said the representatives had unanimously resolved to support the INDIA candidate. Chandigarh president of the All India Jat Maha Sabha Rajinder Singh Badheri was also present.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #INDIA bloc