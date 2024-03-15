Chandigarh: BJP attacks AAP’s Ahluwalia, terms him as ‘Super Mayor’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 14

The BJP city unit today described AAP co-incharge SS Ahluwalia as “Super Mayor”, and slammed Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor and Ahluwalia for making “false” promise of providing free water.

Addressing a press conference, the BJP alleged that the way MP Raghav Chadha tries to act as super CM of Punjab, Ahluwalia also tries to act as Super Mayor of Chandigarh.

Chandigarh BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra said, “The Delhi government has a debt of Rs 80,000 crore and the Punjab government has a debt of Rs 70,000 crore. Neither development is taking place in Punjab nor in Delhi. In five years, the Aam Aadmi Party will drown the people of Punjab in debt. They will also do the same in Chandigarh.”

Taking a dig at the Mayor, Malhotra said, “He is bent on making Ahluwalia the new hero of Chandigarh. Ahluwalia is also misleading the people. By leaving his doctorate and becoming the super mayor by using Kuldeep. AAP leaders cannot compete with the development of BJP. They can only make false promises.”

On allegations of discrimination made against the MP by the Mayor yesterday, Kirron Kher vented her anger on Dhalor, and said he should be called “Rondu Ram”.

Kher termed the Mayor’s allegation as “very cheap, petty and wrong”. Kher, who has recovered from a serious illness, said: “If precautions are taken for health reasons and to prevent infection, then is it right to call it discrimination. I was very pained to hear this, I have never behaved like this with anyone. I live among every class, consider everyone equal, there are many examples of this.”

BJP vice-president Devinder Singh Babla said, “Ahead of Lok Sabha election, they are just using false free water issue for garnering votes. They will disappear after the election...”

