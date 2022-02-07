BJP candidate assures TDI City residents of better infra

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 6

People living in TDI City had constructed their homes by investing their life’s deposits, but they have to bear with poor condition of roads and parks.

This was stated by BJP candidate Sanjeev Vashisht while addressing an election meeting. He said people had to face the problem every day.

Vashisht said in the past five years, the Congress government paid no heed to roads and parks in this area. Although this area is currently under the builder, the district administration was not allowing the developer to construct roads and parks here. He assured them of resolving their issues on a priority basis after the BJP formed the government in Punjab.

TDI City residents Manish Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, Sukhwinder Singh, Manjeshwar Kumar and others said the TDI Club did not even have an electricity meter. Besides, the condition of roads and parks, and infrastructure had deteriorated over a period.