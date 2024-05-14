BJP candidate takes jibe at CM Mann

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 13

BJP candidate from Anandpur Sahib, Dr Subhash Sharma, held political meetings at Banga and Garhshankar on Monday. While addressing a rally, Sharma attacked the CM Mann-led government for the increasing drug addiction in Punjab. Taking a jibe at CM Mann, he said, “There is no city or village left in Punjab where there are no drug dealers. As a result, the youth of the state have been ruined.”

Sharma said that if he becomes an MP, he would talk to the Civil Aviation Ministry and the Modi-led government about starting direct flights from Mohali airport to countries such as Canada, the USA, England and Australia, among others, so that Punjabis do not have to go to the Delhi airport.

