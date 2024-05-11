 BJP candidate, wife worth Rs 87.62 crore, but own no car : The Tribune India

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, May 10

The BJP's candidate for the city LS seat, Sanjay Tandon, along with his wife Priya S Tandon has moveable and immovable assets worth Rs 87.62 crore, but they own no car.

The couple has total movable assets worth Rs 52.55 crore. These include fixed deposits, LIC policies and a loan raised against Competent firm and sons.

Besides, Tandon has 82 gram of gold and three watches worth Rs 15.40 lakh, while his wife owns 1,402 gram gold, 4,800 gram silver, 148 Ct diamond and three watches worth Rs 1.14 crore.

In immovable assets, the Tandons have Rs 35.06 crore worth of property. This includes their house in Sector 18-D, the price of which has been estimated at Rs 10.10 crore. Both have 50 per cent share in that. Tandon also owns a residential tower in Industrial Area, Phase 8-B, Mohali, worth Rs 5 crore, while Priya has a 1/6 share (worth Rs 1.46 crore) in another house in Sector 18-D worth Rs 8.81 cr. Besides, the couple has agriculture property in Khudda ali Sher, non- agriculture property in Industrial Area, Phase 7, Mohali, and shares in commercial buildings in Sector 17.

Tandon, a chartered accountant, has shown source of income as rent, business and interest. His spouse is an employee and has earnings from rent, salary and interest. Tandon has no inherited property but his wife does.

The BJP leader has pegged his total income in 2022-23 at Rs 2.90 crore and that of his wife at Rs 1.04 crore. His “undivided Hindu family” earned Rs 1.15 crore in the last fiscal.

The couple also has a total liability of Rs 5.59 crore. They have a personal loan of Rs 23.65 from Brij Pal Tandon and Rs 4.50 crore from family.

