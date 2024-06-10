BJP celebrates PM’s swearing-in

Chandigarh, June 9
The city unit of the BJP celebrated the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here at the party office, Kamalam, in Sector 33 this evening.
The oath-taking ceremony was shown live on a big screen at the party office. Workers distributed ‘ladoos’ on the occasion and hugged each other. Party workers danced to the beat of ‘dhols’ during the swearing-in ceremony. Chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Modji ki jai’ reverberated in the air as the proceedings progressed.
Meanwhile, city unit party president Jatinder Pal Malhotra also attended the oath-taking ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi today.
Malhotra said, "Modi is going to be the PM for the third straight term, equalling the record of first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru. As a small ‘sipahi’ of the BJP, I also feel proud of this fact. It is due to the public-centric policies of the Prime Minister that this became possible. He will fulfil the guarantees given to the public."
