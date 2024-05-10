BJP chief Nadda holds roadshow in Panchkula; says INDIA alliance parties seeped in corruption

Chandigarh, May 10
BJP chief J P Nadda on Friday lashed out at the opposition INDIA alliance, dubbing it an "assembly of corrupt" and asking the people to vote for the saffron outfit so that the country's march on the path of progress continues.
At a roadshow in Haryana's Panchkula, Nadda also accused the opposition parties of promoting dynastic politics.
"Modi ji says remove corruption, they (opposition) say save the corrupt and make them flourish," he said at the roadshow in favour of BJP's Ambala candidate Banto Kataria.
"Is the Congress a party of scams or not. Is Lalu's (Yadav)'s party a party which indulged in scam. Did Mamata (Banerjee) indulge in scams or not? Did DMK Stalin's family indulge in scams or not? Did K Kavitha indulge in scam or not? Toh 'sare bhrashtachariyon ka jamavda hai' (assembly of the corrupt)," Nadda said.
He also noted that many opposition leaders are either in jail or on bail.
"Where is Arvind Kejriwal today. Where is Manish Sisodia. Where is (AAP's) Satyendar Jain. Where is (SP leader) Azam Khan...Rahul is on bail, Sonia is on bail, (B S )Hooda is on bail. Lalu is on bail. So, either these leaders are on jail or out on bail," the BJP leader said.
Accusing the opposition parties of promoting dynastic politics, he claimed they have no concern for the people.
"Farooq Abdullah wants his son Omar to become chief minister. When (former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh) Badal sahab was there (alive) he was busy making efforts for his son Sukhbir (Badal). Chautala family also tried the same.
"Everywhere you see the same thing. After Mulayam (Singh Yadav), Akhilesh has come...(in Bihar) it is Tejashwi now, Mamata (Banerjee) sees (her nephew) Abhishek, KCR sees Kavitha, Sharad Pawar sees Supriya Sule, Uddhav sees Aaditya Thackeray...they are all dynastic parties," he said.
He said India has to be made a developed nation and for this we have to strengthen the hands of the prime minister.
Nadda also spoke at length about the various development programmes and schemes of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.
Polling for all the 10 seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase of elections on May 25.
