BJP, Congress gear up for celebrations

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 3

Claiming victory in the city Lok Sabha election, leaders of both the BJP and Congress today started making preparations for tomorrow.

On the eve of counting of votes, agents of both parties were instructed by senior leaders about their responsibilities tomorrow.

Manish Tewari and HS Lucky during a meeting with counting agents.

City BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra and candidate Sanjay Tandon held a meeting with about 100 workers at the BJP office in Sector 33 this evening.

“The counting agents were called to the meeting. They were instructed about their responsibilities tomorrow. Besides, we have decided to set up a tent and a big screen outside the party office for workers to watch live result proceedings. They will start coming to the office at 7 am. We have also made arrangements for celebrations tomorrow,” said a party leader.

The Congress also held a meeting of its counting agents. Leaders briefed them on their duties tomorrow. City Congress president HS Lucky and candidate Manish Tewari presided over the meeting. The counting agents will be present at the centre to keep an eye on EVMs as well as any possible wrongdoing. The Congress is also making arrangements for celebrations tomorrow.

No victory march without approval

The UT Administration has stated that no victory procession can be taken out without prior permission of the authority. The Administration stated that prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were in force. After the counting process, no victory procession can be organised/taken out without prior permission of the competent authority. Any gathering of supporters

without permission will be liable for action under Section 188 of the IPC. tns

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha