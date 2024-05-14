BJP deploys Pandey to bolster campaign

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

BJP national vice president Saroj Pandey has been tasked to help the party in the Lok Sabha election in Chandigarh.

The BJP leader has prepared a roadmap to use youth power as a “Brahmastra” in the Lok Sabha election campaign in Chandigarh. Full preparations were made in today’s meeting as to how BJP youth brigade will field itself in the election in the coming days.

“Pandey, who has been a mayor, MLA and MP simultaneously due to her political acumen at a very young age, has many international records in her name, including being the best mayor for 10 consecutive years. Her name is also recorded in the Guinness Book and Limca Book of Records,” said Sanjeev Rana, BJP’ media wing in charge.

As soon as she reached here, she first held a meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and reviewed its activities till now regarding the elections and the campaign to be run for the next 15 days. She also held a separate meeting with party president JP Malhotra.

Pandey said office-bearers and in-charges of the BJYM discussed in detail poll preparations, and how the youth brigade of the BJP would conduct the election campaign in the coming days. Sources said she would stay put in the city till elections were over.

