BJP did nothing for city, I’ll bring in law for relief to CHB homeowners

The Tribune Interview: Manish Tewari, Congress candidate for Chandigarh LS seat

Coming down heavily on his rival, the BJP’s candidate, Sanjay Tandon, INDIA bloc nominee Manish Tewari has stated that how will a person, who cannot face him in a debate, face 543 MPs in Parliament. In an interview with Sandeep Rana, the Congress leader, who has been the MP of Ludhiana and Anandpur Sahib, also said solutions to the city’s problems would come from Delhi.

How is your campaigning going?

People’s response has been overwhelming. There is a lot of love from all sections of society. There is discontent among people with the BJP for having failed to do anything in the past 10 years for alleviating and even mitigating various problems faced by them.

Why should the city vote for you?

Well, elections in Chandigarh are not only between political parties but also candidates. This is the Westminster model of democracy. People should vote for me given my track record, experience and parliamentary performance, which has been among the best in the country. I have ministerial experience and has been a member of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and Security. As Chandigarh is a Union Territory, solutions to its problems do not lie in Chandigarh, but in Delhi. You are electing your spokesperson in the corridors of power in Delhi. You are not electing a municipal councillor who will represent you in MC House in Sector 17.

How do you see your opponent Sanjay Tandon?

Voters should please keep in mind that a vote for Sanjay Tandon will be a vote for Anil Masih, the man who murdered, butchered and slaughtered democracy in Chandigarh. Had it not been the Supreme Court, the democracy would have been killed in Chandigarh. They are two sides of the same coin. Even now, Masih is campaigning for Tandon. Rather than apologise, these people are shamelessly seeking votes.

What challenges did you face when some members resigned and others stayed away from campaigning?

This is not something unusual. The fact is the Congress has closed ranks. Not only the Congress but also AAP, the RJD, the Samajwadi Party, the Left and every other constituent of the INDIA bloc are backing us strongly without any hesitation and ambiguity.

Why four-time MP Pawan Kumar Bansal has not joined the campaigning so far?

Mr Bansal has given me his blessings. He is part of the campaign. He is one of our star campaigners.

The BJP has accused you of running from one constituency to another. What is your take?

I had always wanted to fight from my ‘janambhumi’ even though I had different ‘karambhumis.’ But, I am still in touch with the people of my previous constituencies and continue to serve them. A person can fight from any constituency in the country. Why Modi is fighting from Banaras, Smriti Irani from Amethi, Rajanth Singh from Lucknow and so on. Even Tandon’s father changed constituencies.

If elected, what will be your priorities for Chandigarh?

We will release our manifesto shortly. Challenges are multifarious. We will ensure that all works left undone by the BJP in the past 10 years, including the 56 promises made in the 2019 manifesto of the party, are taken up on priority so that Chandigarh is able to receive some relief.

City’s long-standing issues could not be resolved during the tenures of the BJP and the Congress. What are your plans?

A comprehensive law will be bought in Parliament to provide relief to 62,000 owners of CHB houses. I will get other long-standing issues resolved too.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #INDIA bloc