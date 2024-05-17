 BJP did nothing for city, I’ll bring in law for relief to CHB homeowners : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • BJP did nothing for city, I’ll bring in law for relief to CHB homeowners
THE TRIBUNE INTERVIEW

BJP did nothing for city, I’ll bring in law for relief to CHB homeowners

BJP did nothing for city, I’ll bring in law for relief to CHB homeowners

Manish Tewari, Congress candidate for Chandigarh LS seat



The Tribune Interview: Manish Tewari, Congress candidate for Chandigarh LS seat

Coming down heavily on his rival, the BJP’s candidate, Sanjay Tandon, INDIA bloc nominee Manish Tewari has stated that how will a person, who cannot face him in a debate, face 543 MPs in Parliament. In an interview with Sandeep Rana, the Congress leader, who has been the MP of Ludhiana and Anandpur Sahib, also said solutions to the city’s problems would come from Delhi.

How is your campaigning going?

People’s response has been overwhelming. There is a lot of love from all sections of society. There is discontent among people with the BJP for having failed to do anything in the past 10 years for alleviating and even mitigating various problems faced by them.

Why should the city vote for you?

Well, elections in Chandigarh are not only between political parties but also candidates. This is the Westminster model of democracy. People should vote for me given my track record, experience and parliamentary performance, which has been among the best in the country. I have ministerial experience and has been a member of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and Security. As Chandigarh is a Union Territory, solutions to its problems do not lie in Chandigarh, but in Delhi. You are electing your spokesperson in the corridors of power in Delhi. You are not electing a municipal councillor who will represent you in MC House in Sector 17.

How do you see your opponent Sanjay Tandon?

Voters should please keep in mind that a vote for Sanjay Tandon will be a vote for Anil Masih, the man who murdered, butchered and slaughtered democracy in Chandigarh. Had it not been the Supreme Court, the democracy would have been killed in Chandigarh. They are two sides of the same coin. Even now, Masih is campaigning for Tandon. Rather than apologise, these people are shamelessly seeking votes.

What challenges did you face when some members resigned and others stayed away from campaigning?

This is not something unusual. The fact is the Congress has closed ranks. Not only the Congress but also AAP, the RJD, the Samajwadi Party, the Left and every other constituent of the INDIA bloc are backing us strongly without any hesitation and ambiguity.

Why four-time MP Pawan Kumar Bansal has not joined the campaigning so far?

Mr Bansal has given me his blessings. He is part of the campaign. He is one of our star campaigners.

The BJP has accused you of running from one constituency to another. What is your take?

I had always wanted to fight from my ‘janambhumi’ even though I had different ‘karambhumis.’ But, I am still in touch with the people of my previous constituencies and continue to serve them. A person can fight from any constituency in the country. Why Modi is fighting from Banaras, Smriti Irani from Amethi, Rajanth Singh from Lucknow and so on. Even Tandon’s father changed constituencies.

If elected, what will be your priorities for Chandigarh?

We will release our manifesto shortly. Challenges are multifarious. We will ensure that all works left undone by the BJP in the past 10 years, including the 56 promises made in the 2019 manifesto of the party, are taken up on priority so that Chandigarh is able to receive some relief.

City’s long-standing issues could not be resolved during the tenures of the BJP and the Congress. What are your plans?

A comprehensive law will be bought in Parliament to provide relief to 62,000 owners of CHB houses. I will get other long-standing issues resolved too.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #INDIA bloc


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Prices of 41 medicines, including antacids, multivitamins, antibiotics, slashed

2
India

ED can’t arrest PMLA accused without court’s nod after filing of complaint, rules Supreme Court

3
India

No exception made in granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal, critical analysis of verdict welcome: Supreme Court

4
Delhi

FIR filed against Delhi CM Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case

5
Himachal

Woman's body found stuffed in bag outside hotel in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali

6
Punjab

Expelled Akali Dal leader Ravikaran Kahlon joins BJP

7
Himachal

Manali-Leh highway closed for heavy vehicles, 200 trucks stuck near Darcha in Lahaul and Spiti

8
Business

SBI raises fixed deposit rate on select short-term maturity up to 75 bps

9
India

Heatwave alert for northwest India; mercury may hit 45 degrees Celsius in Delhi

10
India

Former NIA Director-General Dinkar Gupta gets ‘Z-plus’ security

Don't Miss

View All
Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Top News

India’s economy to expand by around 7 per cent this year, country getting more investments than China: UN expert

India’s economy to expand by around 7 per cent this year, country getting more investments than China: UN expert

The mid-year update of the World Economic Situation and Pros...

Ghatkopar hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai, to be produced in court

Ghatkopar hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai, to be produced in court

Was apprehended from Udaipur in Rajasthan on Thursday

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

‘Agniveer crucial for Haryana, worried over drop in aspirants’

Agniveer crucial for Haryana, worried over drop in aspirants: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Parched in Nuh, villagers ready to trade votes for free water tankers

Parched in Haryana's Nuh, villagers ready to trade votes for free water tankers


Cities

View All

Kejriwal, Mann take out roadshow for Dhaliwal

Kejriwal, Mann take out roadshow for Dhaliwal

Undaunted by disruptions, Sandhu carries on campaign

Poll observers warn of action if expenditure exceeds limit

BJP leader defaming farmers, says KMSC

DEO warns candidates against seeking votes in name of religion

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

UP Chief Minister Yogi to woo migrant voters on May 20

UP Chief Minister Yogi to woo migrant voters on May 20

AAP slams BJP over inaction on Masih

BJP-led Central Govt muzzled voice of people: Chaudhary

After Chandigarh, where will Tewari go in 2029? asks Tandon

Tradition of martyrdom runs deep in Congress, not in BJP: Tewari

Top court issues criminal contempt notice to DDA VC over tree felling

Top court issues criminal contempt notice to DDA VC over tree felling

Excitement across refugee camp as 5 of family get Indian citizenship

BJP: ‘Anti-women’ face of AAP stands exposed

INDIA VOTES 2024: Women in Capital say security their utmost concern, want meaningful change

Students face the heat as NTA conducts CUET (UG)

Despite ECI directive, no letup in farmers’ opposition to BJP’s campaigning in district

Despite ECI directive, no letup in farmers’ opposition to BJP’s campaigning in district

Verka’s presence at Channi's rallies strengthens campaign

Social media dominates as candidates vie for digital supremacy

Four miscreants try to rob brother-sister duo

Bike mechanic ends life

332 farm fire cases in 5 days in Ludhiana district

332 farm fire cases in 5 days in Ludhiana district

Sarabha Nagar school has 1 room for 150 kids

Nominations of 26 aspirants rejected, 44 left in fray

Congress ahead of others: Warring

Tributes paid to martyr Sukhdev Thapar

Once burning issue for politicians, SYL canal no longer holds water

Once burning issue for politicians, SYL canal no longer holds water

Farm fires triggering respiratory issues among children, elderly in rural areas

Woman killed, son hurt as truck hits motorcycle

Aerobins installed at girls’ hostel

Punjab pensioners up in arms over anomalies