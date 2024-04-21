BJP failed, people have great expectations from me: Tewari

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 20

“Ten years are a long time for the people to try and test someone, and the BJP government has failed miserably,” INDIA bloc candidate from the Chandigarh LS seat Manish Tewari today said, as he challenged the BJP to name a single achievement during the past one decade except for spreading lies through ‘jumlas’.

Tewari made the comment after launching his door-to-door campaign in Sectors 18, 19, 21 and 29.

Accompanied by Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky and other senior leaders such as former Mayors Subash Chawla, Ravinder Pal Singh Pali and others, Tewari had detailed interaction with people. He inquired about various problems being faced by residents and businessmen in these areas.

Feels great to get chance to serve hometown I have grown up in this city, played and walked and cycled on these streets and it feels great to get a chance to serve it. —Manish Tewari, Cong candidate in Chandigarh

The senior Congress leader assured them that he would address all the issues. He also expressed gratitude to the people and shopkeepers for the love and respect they showered on him.

In an informal interaction during the campaigning, Tewari said the people were looking forward to him with great expectations. He assured that he will try to live up to their expectations.

Noting that he was born, brought up and educated in Chandigarh, the Congress leader said he knew the city inside out and was aware of the issues facing the city.

“I have grown up in this city, played and walked and cycled on these streets and it feels great to get a chance to serve it,” he replied to a question about how he felt like contesting from his hometown.

On the performance of the BJP government, Tewari said people were well informed and they know it very well as to what happened to the promises of 2 crore jobs every year and depositing of Rs 15 lakh in their bank accounts.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #INDIA bloc