BJP flags burnt, second incident in five days

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, January 29

Miscreants set on fire a large number of BJP flags in the Dhakoli area last night.

Party workers alleged the miscreants forcibly stopped an auto-rickshaw carrying the party flags to be displayed at an election campaign of BJP candidate Sanjiv Khanna from Dera Bassi. One of them, identified as Mandip Singh, raised the slogan of “Kisan Ekta Zindabad”, they said.

The BJP workers alleged that the Opposition, including the Congress, the SAD and other parties, were perturbed at the increasing popularity of the BJP and Sanjiv Khanna. The BJP has lodged a complaint with the Election Office, Punjab, requesting for an early action as in less than five days, this is the second similar incident. A copy of the complaint has been given to the police, the workers said.

Earlier, flex boards of the BJP displayed on an auto-rickshaw were damaged by six miscreants on January 25, for which a complaint was also lodged. The BJP said in its complaint that such repeated incidents, including the beating and intimidation of BJP workers and activists, would not only vitiate the peaceful atmosphere prevailing in the constituency but would also demoralise its cadres. —