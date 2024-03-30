BJP holds meetings to garner support for LS candidate Kataria

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 29

The BJP is the only major party that has announced its candidate for the Ambala Parliament seat for the forthcoming General Election. Banto Kataria, wife of former MP Ratan Lal Kataria, breathed his last during his tenure in Ambala in 2023. Banto Kataria and the BJP have been holding meetings and gathering support for the party in the Panchkula district. Kataria and other party leaders in the constituency have been banking on the welfare schemes of the Central and state governments.

Party workers today said they have organised a series of meetings at Barwala, Nada, Morni and Raipur Rani in the district. Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, former MLA Latika Sharma, and the BJP’s district president Deepak Sharma were present in these meetings.

During the meetings, party leaders discussed ways to gather support from all sections of society and various central and state government schemes and policies.

In a meeting, Speaker Gupta said the workers of the party were its backbone. “The dedicated and hardworking workers of the party are the reason for the party’s success. The party aims to win 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the forthcoming General Election too.”

Gupta said the workers should go door-to-door and apprise people of the policies of the Narendra Modi-led Central Government, adding that they should work to connect more people with the party.

Gupta lauded the 10 years of Modi-led Central Government and said it has taken care of every section of society, adding that people were being provided with facilities through BPEL cards, Ayushman cards, as well as pensions for the elderly.

Party leaders said before this, the BJP had held meetings at Kalka and Pinjore, as well as Sectors 11, 12 and 14, among others in Panchkula city.

