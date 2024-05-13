BJP holds padayatras across city

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 12

The city BJP today took out public contact programme and simultaneous padayatras in its 614 booths here this morning.

The party claimed 8,000 workers were mobilised during the event across the UT. Presidents of the respective booths along with workers led these padayatras. BJP Lok Sabha candidate Sanjay Tandon joined padayatra in Dhanas and president of party’s city unit Jatinder Pal Malhotra joined the event in Dadu Majra.

“We got great response to our padayatra as 8,000 workers took part in the event. It will boost our campaign in the run-up to June 1 Lok Sabha elections. People have made their mind to make Tandonji win by a big margin,” said Sanjeev Rana, BJP’s media incharge.

Malhotra, said, “The love and respect that BJP leaders are getting from the public today is because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Most of the people said during the elections, they will vote to teach a lesson to the fugitive leaders, because they do not want to see the condition of Chandigarh becoming Ludhiana or Anandpur Sahib.”

During the event, Tandon exhorted workers to remind people about the Modi government initiatives and stated that the BJP would win at the Centre and the UT. “The double engine government will put Chandigarh’s development wheel into a new trajectory of growth,” he said. In the concluding remarks, he promised to resolve pending issues in the next five years if entrusted with the opportunity and to steer the city towards a new era of prosperity.

Rajasthani community extends support

Tandon received a boost as people from the Rajasthani community residing in Chandigarh as they pledged their support to him in the upcoming elections. The members extended their support at the “Chai Pe Charcha” programme held at Rajasthan Bhawan, Sector 33.

Women-oriented initiatives highlighted at public meets

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, the BJP Chandigarh candidate for Lok Sabha seat shed light on the significant initiatives made by the Modi government for women empowerment over the past 10 years. During his addresses at public meetings in Mauli Jagran and EWS Flats, Maloya, Tandon emphasised the government’s dedication to enhancing the status and rights of women nationwide.

General Observer reviews preparations

Chandigarh: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed SS Gill as the General Observer and Koushlendra Tewari as the Expenditure Observer for the Chandigarh Parliamentary constituency. Gill took a review meeting on the preparations for the upcoming General Election. The meeting was conducted in association with returning officer-cum-DC Vinay Pratap Singh and SSP Kanwardeep Kaur. The General Observer will be available for meetings with public, candidates and political parties every day from 11 am to 12 noon at the UT Guest House. He can be contacted at 0172-2993878 and 7973938760. Tewari is also stationed at the UT Guest House and can be reached at 0172-2993878 or 9877809429. TNS

