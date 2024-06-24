BJP kicks off ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’

Chandigarh, June 23
The city unit of the BJP today started its campaign ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’ by planting saplings in Sector 40-A here.
City unit BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra kicked off this drive by planting a sapling. Many local leaders and workers also planted saplings in other areas. A total 2,000 saplings will be planted in the next few weeks under this campaign.
BJP’s general secretary Hukam Chand has been made the convener of the whole event. He will be assisted by party secretary Sanjeev Rana and district BJP president Ravi Rawat.
Speaking on the occasion, the party president said, “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi we are carrying out this campaign. Not only BJP leaders, even people will get encouraged to plant saplings. To fight the battle with air pollution and lessen the impact of global warming, we are contributing our bit for making green Chandigarh and green India.”
